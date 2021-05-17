Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $240,000. S&T Bank boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 108,028 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

