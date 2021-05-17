Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in OptiNose by 158.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,584. The stock has a market cap of $167.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. OptiNose has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

