Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Target Price at $36.08

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATZAF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Aritzia has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.31.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

