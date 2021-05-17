Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Target Price at $187.43

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB opened at $197.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

