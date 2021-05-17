Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $306.62

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BIIB opened at $280.21 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

