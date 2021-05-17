Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price at $9.90

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. 1,441,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $15,862,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

