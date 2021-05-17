Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 2,815.71

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,815.71 ($36.79).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,641 ($34.50) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,668.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,682.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.82.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.