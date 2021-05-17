Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $469.45

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.45.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.27.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

