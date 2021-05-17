Brokerages Set Kering SA (EPA:KER) PT at €665.73

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €665.73 ($783.21).

Several research firms recently issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EPA:KER traded up €10.90 ($12.82) on Friday, reaching €706.90 ($831.65). 157,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €634.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €583.91. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

