Brokerages Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 1,024.58

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,024.58 ($13.39).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

LON NG opened at GBX 936.10 ($12.23) on Friday. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 897.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 888.14. The company has a market capitalization of £33.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

