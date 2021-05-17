Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target at $22.50

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Omeros alerts:

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 1,989,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.