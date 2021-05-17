Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $120.50

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

OMCL opened at $131.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

