Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) PT at $141.33

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

