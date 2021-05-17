Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $149.78

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.78.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:SRE opened at $138.11 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

