Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Target Price at $35.53

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TRMLF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

