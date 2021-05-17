Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $195.14

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.11. 14,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.31 and a 200 day moving average of $203.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

