Brokers Offer Predictions for iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,134,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 811,999 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 980.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,036,000.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.