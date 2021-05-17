Brokers Offer Predictions for Intact Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.78.

Shares of IFC opened at C$160.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$123.78 and a 1 year high of C$167.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

