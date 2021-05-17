Brokers Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Target in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $211.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

