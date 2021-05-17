Brokers Set Expectations for 89bio, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04).

ETNB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. 89bio has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

