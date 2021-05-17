Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.