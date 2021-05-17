Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$11.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.14. The stock has a market cap of C$350.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$11.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

