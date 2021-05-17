BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $15,537,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $100,739,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.