Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $15.75 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Apple by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 10,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 120,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

