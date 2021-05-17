Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,455,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $164.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.