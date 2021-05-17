BWX Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $148,512. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

