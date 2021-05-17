BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.59. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,754. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $148,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

