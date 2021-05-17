Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,129.43.

A number of analysts have commented on CABO shares. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,740.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,794.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,950.91. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,682.44 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.