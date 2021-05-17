CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Up 1.2% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.45 or 0.00135388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $10.50 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

