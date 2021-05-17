Cadence Bank NA Acquires 114 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

