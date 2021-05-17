Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.