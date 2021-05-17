Cadence Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

