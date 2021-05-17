Cadence Bank NA Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 143,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

