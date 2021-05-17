Cadence Bank NA Purchases 437 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.79. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.67 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

