Cadence Bank NA Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 74,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

