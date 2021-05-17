Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Shares of CZR opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,700 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

