Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Caleres were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,288,000 after buying an additional 1,523,951 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 424,530 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $4,695,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $995.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

