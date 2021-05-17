Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $322.15 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

