Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,589,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after buying an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,998,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,062,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $229.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $258.59.

