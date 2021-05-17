Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $814,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $19,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 570,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

