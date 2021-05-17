Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,039 shares of company stock worth $4,398,193. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

