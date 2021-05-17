Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $31,601,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NYSE:AXP opened at $157.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $160.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

