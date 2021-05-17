Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. The Greenbrier Companies comprises 0.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

