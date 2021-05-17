Canaccord Genuity Raises Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $54.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTBIF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.25 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

