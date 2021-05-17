Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.69. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.40 million and a P/E ratio of -91.67.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canacol Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

