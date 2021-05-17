Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $50.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.