Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$46.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.69. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$26.05 and a 12-month high of C$62.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.