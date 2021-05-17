Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.84

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.84 and last traded at $109.79, with a volume of 797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.38.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

