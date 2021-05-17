Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$96.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.45. 88,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,399. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.