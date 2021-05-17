Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$500.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CP. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$424.25.

TSE:CP traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$96.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,251. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$63.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$64.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$467.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$449.28.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

